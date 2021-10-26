Q Da Fool Delivers His Remix Of "Who Want Smoke"

Nardo Wick came through at the top of the year with "Who Want Smoke??" -- a slow-burning anthem that recently got revived with the release of its remix. With some assistance from 21 Savage, G Herbo, and Lil Durk, as well as a video shot by Cole Bennett, Nardo Wick took the bubbling banger to the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100.

It was inevitable that it would end up getting remixed. Shortly after Wick dropped the updated version with Savage, Herb, and Durk, Kodak Black and Chief Keef flipped the record. This week, Q Da Fool slid through with his own freestyle over the viral track. The DMV MC delivers charismatic punchlines over the guttural production with high energy on this one.

Q Da Fool recently dropped off his project Twins.

Check out his freestyle below.

Quotable Lyrics

My favorite jakes had something new, and left his nose itchin'

My opps probably think I'm in the stu, I'm in their hoe kitchen

It's a whole difference, them boys hang with hoe snitches

You can't come in no trenches, bitch I be in your trenches