Although his subliminal-filled beef with Drake continues as Certified Lover Boy streaming numbers continue to roll in, Pusha T appears to have taken a break from trolling his infamous adversary in favor of hanging out with his family.

Last summer, Pusha T and his wife Virginia Wiliams welcomed their first child, a boy whom they notably named Nigel Brixx Thornton. More than a year following Nigel's birth, King Push continues to show how proud he is of his son.



Paul Morigi/Getty Images

The G.O.O.D. Music President took to Instagram to share a new photo of Nigel, and in the picture, you can see Pusha T's son walking toward him while wearing an astronaut-themed Snoopy shirt and matching Nikes.

"My boy…" Pusha T writes alongside a red heart emoji, and while he doesn't say much else in the post's caption, it's clear that he's proud to be Nigel's father.

Pusha T's post is light on the Brixx puns that fans have been expecting since his birth last summer, but it is still heartwarming nevertheless. Check it the Daytona artist's proud dad moment below.

Nigel Brixx Thornton recently celebrated his first birthday earlier this summer, so see more of Pusha T's dad-related content below.