Pusha-T Remixes "Puppets" From "Succession"

It was only a matter of time before a rapper hopped on the theme song to HBO's Succession. Given the hip-hop elements of the instrumental, people tried theorizing who would sound the best over the tremendous Nicholas Britell composition. As of late, Pusha-T has been teasing the arrival of a new body of work, dropping off a couple of singles and continuing to build steam for his next musical campaign. The executive has been firing off heavy artillery this year and his latest artistic contribution comes in the form of a remix.

This week, it became common knowledge that Pusha-T would be the one to jump over Britell's Succession theme and it's officially arrived in international markets. While it's only expected to hit global streaming services at midnight, "Puppets" is sounding amazing thus far. Push sounds right at home on the beat, which is low-key and cinematic.

The follow-up album to Daytona is currently being perfected and should be ready in the coming months. Listen to Pusha-T's new remix of "Puppets" below and let us know if you're feeling it.

Quotable Lyrics:

When the love's gone, and the hate's there

Better watch out, 'cause it's cape fear

When your family ain't your family

And your legacy is just a name there

In your mother's eyes is a blank stare