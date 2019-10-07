Pusha T's fanbase has been waiting for the rapper's Daytona follow-up for a minute, especially after discovering it was indeed in its near-finished state. And while some wonder whether the Clipse legend is capable of topping his "album of the year" predecessor, it remains in Push We Trust until told otherwise. Luckily, we've already had a few new tracks to whet the appetite, and it would appear another one is on the way. This one comes courtesy of the HBO series Succession, as Push delivers a remix to the theme song.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Push took to Twitter to share a snippet of the upcoming track, which boasts the imagery-heavy title "Puppets." Dubbing the slow-burning single the "soundtrack to his life," Pusha rides the Nicholas Brittel composed instrumental with a noted sense of purpose. "If you love me please don't judge me," spits Pusha. "Got my hands tied, the powers above me / don't shoot the messenger, I'm just a puppet here / if you want to place blame, look to the puppeteer."

The track certainly sounds promising, and it's set to arrive in full this Friday, October 11th. What do you think of "Puppets" so far?