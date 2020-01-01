Early New Year's day, fans were treated with a glimmer of hope on the status of a new Clipse album. On a page that appears to be the ReUp Gang Records Instagram account, a throwback photo of Push and his older brother No Malice with the caption reading, "NEW YEAR. NEW CLIPSE ALBUM. 2020 PYREX VISION."

The duo has not released an album since 2009's Til The Casket Drops, but they briefly reunited on wax as they appeared on Kanye West's Jesus Is King album while also popping up at one of the Sunday Service programs. Naturally, the announcement seemed pretty plausible with these cues, but Push would arrive in the comments section to calm things down.

“Wishful thinking," Push stated. "But see y’all at Something In The Water for sure."

Clipse split up following Casket when No Malice revealed his desire to quit secular hip-hop and dedicate his life to Christianity. Pusha T has often expressed his desire to get back in the studio with his brother for another album, but always expresses his respect for his decision in the same breath.

“I came to him and I was like, ‘Man, I got these ideas,’” he told CNN of the moment the Clipse was no more. “‘I got these beats I want you to check out.’ He was like, ‘I’m not doing another Clipse album right now.’ Wow. Now that was hard. That was hard.”