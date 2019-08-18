Children at heart rejoice! While the idea certainly isn't new, it seems we're getting a step closer to the return of The Proud Family in all actuality.

Back In 2017, Kyla Pratt, responsible for voicing the principa character of Penny Proud, voiced her approval of a possible reboot of the cartoon series.

"I’m absolutely in love with that idea," she would say. "I’ve seen that idea circling around the Internet for a while and I’ve seen drawings of a grown-up Penny Proud [...] I love animation. I don’t have to do my make-up or hair, I could just show up and be loud! I would love to be a part of that process and I wish they would pull something together because that would be really tight!"

Now, Pratt's animated father Tommy Davidson, the voice behind that of fumbling patriarch Oscar Proud, confirmed that the return of The Proud Family is really here.

"I forgot to tell you that, The Proud Family is coming back. Proud Family's coming back," Davidson told Where Is the Buzz while on the red carpet for the premiere of the new 47 Meters Down film. "It's on one of Disney's streaming [services] [...] They told me not to tell you."

The Proud Family series first premiered on the Disney Channel in 2001 and would run until 2005, closing out with The Proud Family Movie. The show was particularly popular as it highlighted the adventures of an African-American preteen coming of age in Los Angeles, running through storylines that highlighted various cultures while underscoring African-American history and staying on point with its references to popular culture at the time. Of course, who could forget the iconic theme song?

Disney+ is set to launch on November 12th. At this time, the platform has yet to confirm the arrival of any Proud Family reboot.