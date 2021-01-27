The leader of the right-wing extremist group was an alleged informer for law enforcement agencies, both local and federal. In documents obtained by Reuters, leader of the Proud Boys Enrique Tarrio was alleged to be a "prolific" informant. He denied any knowledge of these allegations to the publication. "I don't know any of this," he said. "I don't recall any of this."



Reuters obtained paperwork revealing that the former federal prosecutor of Tarrio's 2014 case, Vanessa Singh Johanne, stated on file that he worked with authorities "in the prosecution of those running other, separate criminal enterprises, ranging from running marijuana grow houses in Miami to operating pharmaceutical fraud schemes."

During the hearing, Tarrio's attorney and the prosecutor struck a deal to get a reduced sentence for Tarrio and the two co-defendants. This was largely pushed by the fact his information helped prosecute 13 people in total on federal charges. It's also alleged that he helped local officials in an investigation regarding a gambling ring.

His lawyer at the time argued that Tarrio helped in many investigations as an undercover informer, being described as a "prolific" cooperator. One case where he took helped take down tree grow houses. Another case involving steroids, and a third case surrounding "wholesale prescription narcotics." He also assisted in human smuggling takedown operations.

"The information I provided to the court was based on information provided to me by law enforcement and the prosecutor," his lawyer said regarding the case.

