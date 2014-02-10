For those unfamiliar, Young Sam is an emerging emcee from South Central Los Angeles (AKA "Trapfornia"), perhaps best known for his contributions to California's "jerkin'" dance craze (he describes his sound as dance-encouraging feel-good music). Since his beginnings with the HoodLyfe and Marvel Inc. collectives, as well as the release of his debut mixtape I'm My Own Enemy, he's gone on to release a slew of projects, having collaborated with the likes of IAMSU, 2ElevenDJ, Crashd, Soulja Boy and many more. The last we heard of Young Sam was the February 2014 remix of YG and DJ Mustard's "Who Do You Love" single. Stay tuned for updates on his career, and hit up sammight69her.com for more details.