Once a writer with poetic aspirations, Jacksonville-born Tokyo Jetz has been a notable rapper in Atlanta’s hip hop scene for a little while now. From first posting poetry on Facebook, to posting freestyles on Twitter, Jetz has always been a wordsmith. Born Shanutrell Pender, Jetz first earned recognition on social media for numerous freestyle rap videos she posted to YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram that were infamously filmed in her car. One of Jetz’s more notable clips included a freestyle to Yo Gotti’s “Down in the DM,” that went viral to the point where it caught the attention of T.I. Tip ended up signing her to his Grand Hustle record label in 2016.

Shortly after signing with Grand Hustle, Tokyo Jetz released her first full length project, Viral, in 2017. However, it was her second album Bonafide that put her on the rap radar with tracks like the fiery and anthemic “No Problem” as well as “1000” and “Freestyle.”

The Grand Hustle artist followed these releases with guest appearances on other rappers’ singles, along with releasing another EP. Jetz’s third album Cancel Culture was released in early 2021, after she was met with criticism in 2020 for remarks made in reference to the George Floyd protests.

Tokyo Jetz cites Nicki Minaj, Lil’ Kim, and Foxy Brown as musical influences. Her own delivery is aggressive and confident, and the influence of Southern hip hop genres such as trap, crunk, and bounce are evident in her sound.