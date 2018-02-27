It’s always a pleasure to hear that an artist writes their own lyrics, but it’s rare that they’ve written lyrics for literal legends of the music industry.

SiR had always been surrounded by music (his entire family were gospel singers), and he studied recording arts in school. This eventually led him to work as an engineer, and later as a songwriter. SiR worked with some great artists such as Anita Baker, Jill Scott, and Stevie Wonder. However, he wanted to break out on his own.

Towards the end of 2015, SiR began to collaborate with TDE artists, featuring first on Jay Rock’s 90059 album and after, Isaiah Rashad’s The Sun’s Tirade. Eventually he would go on to sign with TDE as well.

SiR’s hypnotic singing is sure to grab your attention. Definitely check him out!

Photo Credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images