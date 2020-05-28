As the current wave of emerging female rappers continues to grow and grow, some of these ladies have shown that they're in it for the long haul, and Rico Nasty is certainly one of them. The 23-year-old has been rapping since high school, and in the six or so years since she started making music, she's proved herself a dramatically versatile artist. Originally adopting a style that she herself dubbed "sugar trap," Rico dabbled heavily in the punk rap and trap metal arenas, becoming well known for her aggressive, cutthroat flow on tracks like "Countin' Up" and "Smack A Bitch." Over the course of her career, she has collaborated with the likes of Doja Cat, A$AP Ferg, Earthgang, and more.

Over the years, she's dropped a handful of mixtapes—her first, titled Summer's Eve, while she was still in high school. Once she graduated, she released both The Rico Story and Sugar Trap in 2016, followed by The Tales of Tacobella and Sugar Trap 2 in 2017. She had already been garnering significant attention and notability by the time she dropped her sixth mixtape, Nasty, in 2018. The following year, she and frequent collaborator, producer Kenny Beats, released a joint mixtape titled Anger Management.