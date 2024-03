OverDoz is one of the most original groups out there, consisting of two emcees, Sleezy and Tube, a comedian, Cream, and a vocalist, Kent. They all grew up together in Inglewood, California and never really thought they would pursue a career in music seriously. Their organic chemistry shines through on their projects. They are currently working on a project titled Live For, Die For with help from E-40, Too $hort, Sa-Ra, Nipsey Hustle, Jay Rock, Dom Kennedy, Kendrick Lamar, and more.