Kodie Shane was always destined to make music. With a father, sister, and aunt who were all successful recording artists in their own right, Kodie has had no shortage of inspiration, but her grind and her successes have been all her own doing. Kodie started rapping and producing at 14-years-old, honing her skills as a songwriter. A meeting with Atlanta breakout star Lil Yachty in 2016 led to a deep friendship to form between the two. Since then, they’ve collaborated together on several tracks, and Kodie officially became the sole female member of Lil Yachty’s “Sailing Team” collective.

Kodie shys away from the more aggressive, punchline-laden rap songs favored by other female hip-hop artists such as Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. Instead, her songs are more melodic; sing-songy rap tunes with not a hint of anger in her voice. Kodie Shane definitely has the skills to make it on her own, and she’s demonstrating that on every track.