As the city of Detroit rebuilds itself from the ashes of degeneration, Key Wane stands by as the city's sonic architect, reinventing the Motown sound with D-Boy Big Sean. Born and raised on his city's mastery of soul, the producer/rapper born Dwayne Weir began making beats in 2005 around the time he met Sean Anderson. Key Wane got his first big look from producing "Memories," a heart-wrenching standout off Big Sean's Finally Famous 3 mixtape. Since then, Key Wane has played a major role as producer on each of Sean's subsequent ascending releases. While staying loyal to his Finally Famous fam, Key Wane has produced hits for the likes of Meek Mill ("Amen"), Drake ("All Me") and Beyonce ("Partition"). But don't sleep on his raps either.