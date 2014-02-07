J-Bar is an emerging emcee, songwriter and producer directly affiliated with Soulja Boy's SOD Money Gang imprint and movement alongside Daze. Throughout his career, he's released multiple mixtapes and collaborated with the likes of Chamillionaire, Dan-Dan, KJ Hines, Sammie, Bei Maejor, Big Hood Boss, Planet VI, zHUNDRED, Josh Gates, Sosa, Ali of Travis Porter, K-Major, Tony The Diety, Sean Kingston, Scrilla, Waka Flocka Flame, Roscoe Dash, Dorrough and more, not to mention the entirety of his SODMG family. The last we heard of J-Bar was the February 2013 single "A Moment", which was produced by K.E. On The Track and S.M. Tracks. Stay tuned for updates on his movements, y'all. (Oh yeah, he founded, own and operates the clothing line Ja-Bar Cupid Clothing.)