zHUNDRED is an emerging songwriter and vocalist who divides his time between Atlanta, Georgia and California. Although he hardly limits himself musically, having dabbled in Pop, Inspirational and Alternative music, his primary focusses are R&B, Hip-Hop and Soul. Since releasing his debut mixtape Sex And Roses, he's collaborated with the likes of K.E. On The Track, Slimm Duddy, K. Dawson, SD, Lil Chuckee, Will A Fool, Tyreal Lewis, Major7, The Boom Man and more throughout his relatively young career. The last we heard of zHUNDRED was the September 2013 mixtape Crowded Places, which was hosted by DJ S.R. Stay tuned for updates on his career, y'all - he's just getting started.