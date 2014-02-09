Euroz is an emerging emcee born and raised in Las Vegas, Nevada. Throughout his career, he's collaborated with the likes of DJ Drama, Castro, Pyro, Meek Mill, Fatz, J Dunn, Versewon and more, also having opened for A$AP Ferg at one point. The last we heard of him was his collaborative, January 2013 mixtape with Easy Redd titled Kray 2, which was a HotNewHipHop exclusive and the second instalment in their ongoing joint mixtape series. It featured production from Black Metaphor, Bink, Sevn Thomas, MLB, Mark Henry and Alex Lustig. Also, his 2013 single "So Real" was featured on 106 & Park as a New Joint and has seen rotation on MTV Jams. Stay tuned for updates on his career - his buzz only continues to grow. All he asks is that you don't sleep.