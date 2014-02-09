Cypher Clique began as an eight-member crew in Dover, Delaware in 2007. After two years of steady grinding (during which time they released a staggering nine mixtapes), five members left the group due to hate within the Dover scene, leaving only members Relay, Mic Anthony and D-Major to pick up the pieces, which they most certainly did (releasing three more mixtapes in the first four months after the split). Their first official project was the 2009 mixtape The Mattress (hosted by DJ Stupac), which was followed by June 23rd and The Show (2011). Since stepping foot in the rap game, they've opened for Mac Miller, Meek Mill, Tayyib Ali, Roscoe Dash, Wale, Diggy Simmons, A$AP Rocky, Action Bronson, Pac Div and more, and continue to put much work in. Most recently, they released their mixtape The City (2013), which featured production from DMTR, D-Major, Tribe Beats, Alesmurf, Suddah SPK, Amazing Prophet, Lexi Banks, Arlanzo, Talkin2Wallz, J. Edwards and Louis Fader. Stay tuned.