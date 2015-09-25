Back to Artists

Compton Menace

Real Name
Michael Joseph Taylor
Alias Name
The Menace
Date of Birth
Apr. 11, 2015 - Age 8
Hometown
Los Angeles, CA
Label
indie
Social
NewsSongsMixtapesVideos

Artist Bio

Former member of the rap group Black Wall Street with The Game, Compton Menace has continued a somewhat-successful career after the rap group’s breakup. He has released several mixtapes, two singles with Wiz Khalifa and Chris Brown, and an EP called The Gift and The Curse, released in 2014. He has also worked alongside Birdman, Lil’ Wayne, Tyga, Meek Mill, Mario, Young Buck, Paul Wall, Z-Ro, Slim Thug, and Drumma Boy. He famously beefed with The Game following The Game's diss record towards 40 Glocc.
Top Songs
View all