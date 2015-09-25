Former member of the rap group Black Wall Street with The Game, Compton Menace has continued a somewhat-successful career after the rap group’s breakup. He has released several mixtapes, two singles with Wiz Khalifa and Chris Brown, and an EP called The Gift and The Curse, released in 2014. He has also worked alongside Birdman, Lil’ Wayne, Tyga, Meek Mill, Mario, Young Buck, Paul Wall, Z-Ro, Slim Thug, and Drumma Boy. He famously beefed with The Game following The Game's diss record towards 40 Glocc.