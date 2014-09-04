Ca$h Out is an emcee born in Columbus, Georgia and raised in Atlanta, which he represents to the fullest. Since stepping foot in the game in 2011 and being discovered / signed by Epic Records label head L.A. Reid, he's released three mixtapes (It's My Time, Keisha and Ya Feel Me), having collaborated with the likes of Fabolous, Young Jeezy, Wale, Roscoe Dash, Akon, Yo Gotti, Future and more. His debut single, 2012's "Cashin' Out", has been remixed by Krayzie Bone, Da Brat, Bow Wow, C-Command, Chief Keef and many more. The last we heard of him was the January 2013 single "Mexico", produced by DJ Montay. He's currently working on his debut studio album, titled Patience, which is slated to drop in 2014. Stay tuned for updates, folks.