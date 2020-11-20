Born in Baltimore, Maryland but having grown up in the ATL, 6LACK began making waves with his music in 2016, upon signing with LoveRenaissance and releasing his breakout single, “PRBLMS.” The rapper/singer’s 2016 debut album, FREE 6LACK earned two Grammy nominations, and was followed up two years later with 6LACK’s sophomore album, East Atlanta Love Letter. The album boasts features from Future, J. Cole, and Offset, and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 200. 6LACK’s breezy vocals and seductive crooning about lust, hustling, and emotional turmoil have made him a formidable constituent in the alt-R&B genre.

6LACK released a 6-song EP, appropriately titled 6pc Hot EP, in June 2020 to appease fans during another of his characteristic two-year-long intermissions between albums. Standout tracks on the EP included “Know My Rights (ft. Lil Baby),” which is a reference to Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights social justice campaign, and “Elephant In The Room,” on which 6LACK sings about love, compromise, and sweet nothings. 6LACK’s smooth melodies and introspective lyrical dexterity have made him a leading rap-pop star. He is also a member of the music collective, Spillage Village, which was founded by EarthGang and consists of a handful of Atlanta and Baltimore-based artists.