For those unfamiliar, 2Eleven is an Inglewood, California emcee who currently operates under Young Jeezy and his Corporate Thugs Entertainment imprint. Throughout his career, he's released eight mixtapes, four collaborative projects and an EP, having collaborated with the likes of DJ Goonie, Mack 10, Squeak Ru, Christina Milian, USDA, Shield Gang, the Hittmenn West DJs and many more. The last we heard of 2Eleven was his June 2013 mixtape "No Brakes", which featured guest appearances from Alley Boy, Freddie Gibbs, Mistah Fab and Ice Burgandy as well as production from League Of Starz, M-16, Drumma Boy, Sonny Digital and Roc & Mayne. Stay tuned for updates on his movements, folks.