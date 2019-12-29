Problem Closes The Year WIth "Stop Talkin" Single

While 2018 marked the arrival of his Separation 2 full-length outing, Problem has kept it rather low this year, opting to reserve his musical output to guest appearances alongside the like of Wiz Khalifa, Curren$y and LNDN DRGS most prominently.
Nevertheless, the west coast spitter is eyeing a productive new year and in anticipation for 2020, he's gifted fans with his latest "Stop Talkin" single. On the track, Problem adopts his native bounce to assert that "ni--as talk too much."
So far, Problem hasn't divulged much about his plans for the next year and whether or not it will birth his next full-length project. As we await the results, enjoy "Stop Talkin" below.
Quotable Lyrics
Throw a rack for every pana doing state time
Check a check for every patna in the ground
That's watching over me to make sure I'm safe and sound
Don't really see too many real ones when I look around