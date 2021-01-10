The saga of Baby Blue vs the government continues. The Pretty Ricky rapper was arrested and charged in a massive fraud case last year after investigators discovered some questionable transactions and purchases. Baby Blue allegedly took out loans from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which was bolstered by the government to help businesses struggling during COVID-19. Instead, Baby Blue (among others) allegedly took out these loans and purchased a Ferrari, among other things.

The Department of Justice issued a statement regarding Baby Blue, or Diamond Blue Smith. He is being charged with wire fraud, bank fraud, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud. "Smith was arrested and appeared yesterday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Regina D. Cannon of the Northern District of Georgia," wrote the DOJ.

Baby Blue reappeared in front of a court for a hearing on Jan. 6 in which the prosecution moved to try and seize the Ferrari, a 2010 black 458 Italia and other property. The rapper submitted a $96,000 payment to get the sportscar, listing it as a company vehicle for his Blue Star Records imprint. In total, he is accused of taking out a PPP loan of $426,717 for his company, Throwbackjersey.com LLC, using falsified documents and another $708,065 for his other company, Blue Star Records LLC, using falsified documents.

