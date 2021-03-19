President Joe Biden has been wishy-washy regarding his stance on the federal legalization of marijuana for the last several years but, this week, his actions spoke louder than his words when multiple White House staffers reported that they were asked to resign or were demoted because of their past marijuana use.



According to claims being made about Biden's administration, a number of White House staffers were fired or demoted after admitting to previous marijuana usage during their background checks, despite being informed that it wouldn't pose an issue. According to the reports, the firings even affected staffers who live in the fourteen states where weed has been legalized.

Biden's staff was reportedly asked to disclose their personal history with marijuana use during their background checks, but they were told that the information would be "overlooked". With Friday's news that the staffers were actually asked to resign, that much was obviously untrue. White House Director of Management and Administration Anne Filipic reportedly called staffers and asked those who admitted to weed use to resign or be placed in a remote work program.



"This decision was made following intensive consultation with career security officials and will effectively protect our national security while modernizing policies to ensure that talented and otherwise well-qualified applicants with limited marijuana use will not be barred from serving the American people," said a White House statement on the matter.

