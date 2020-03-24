mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

pre kai ro Makes A Name For Himself On "Glo Up"

Alex Zidel
March 24, 2020 12:06
Glo Up
pre kai ro

pre kai ro is one of the most exciting international artists on the come up right now, releasing his new song "Glo Up."


During trying times like these, it's important for us to remain positive and try our hardest to keep a smile on our faces. With so much uncertainty surrounding us, one thing that is guaranteed is the constant release of new music. Many of us -- including our editorial staff at HotNewHipHop -- have used the extra downtime to discover new artists to showcase on the site and pre kai ro is one of them.

Hailing from Cairo, Egypt, pre kai ro is preparing a global takeover, beginning the process with his new single "Glo Up." Serving as one of the sole Egyptian representatives to make the transition from his local scene to the United States, pre kai ro breathes a new perspective into the hip-hop sound, bringing his layered harmonies and putting them in the forefront of the mix to wow audiences with his highly-trained ear.

If you've been fiending for some new music, check this one out below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

You threw a party and you knew that I would show up
All I wanted was to get a taste of your love
But you was hangin' with them bitches baby sure enough
I pull up and you pretend that you don't know us
Now I'm fuckin' star and I roll up

