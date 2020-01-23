50 Cent's beloved series Power is coming to an end and as the final sixth season is coming to a close the fans are getting wild. The leading man James “Ghost” St. Patrick has been killed and 50 and his team are building lots of drama around the revelation on who the killer is. According to Page Six, a leaked version of the ending shows that the culprit is James' son Tariq, played by Michael Rainey Jr.



The one suspicion (that can't be confirmed) has been taken so literally that Michael has received over 300 Instagram DMs that are death threats all thanks to his fictional character. The 19-year-old actor was so taken back by the real messages that he posted a couple photos to his Instagram feed looking puzzled by the wild reactions. "Me going through my dms tryna figure out why I have 326 death threat messages," he captioned the image.

Once the series officially ends, fans will have more to look forward to since a spin-off adaption titled Power Book II will arrive with Mary J. Blige as the lead. This is probably the most exciting thing that’s going to happen to me this year," Mary said of the series. "I’ve been a fan of ‘Power’ since the very beginning and I want to thank Courtney Kemp and 50 Cent for starting this conversation with me."