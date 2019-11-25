Stacked up against Travis Scott's AstroWorld and Meek Mill's Championships, Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding album took home the American Music Award for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Album this year.

It marks the second year in a row that Posty has taken home the trophy, winning in the category last year for his Beerbongs & Bentleys output.

"I'm not too good at talking in front of people but I just want to say thank you so much to everybody who showed love and support," Post began in his acceptance speech. "Honestly, words cannot express how grateful and thankful I am for everything that y'all show me. Thank you for all the fans for showing love and support. We busted our ass for it. We love you very much and I love grapes."

At the time of his win, Post was also nominated for categories such as Favorite Artist and both Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist along with Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist. He'd also go onto perform alongside Travis Scott and Ozzy Osbourne.

It will continue to be a fruitful awards season for Post who also recently nabbed a Grammy nomination alongside Swae Lee for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their Into The Spider-Verse cut "Sunflower."