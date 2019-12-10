There's a reason why you see a bunch of nurses and doctors walking around the hospital in Crocs. Them joints are mad comfortable... When Post Malone started collaborating with the brand, people were unsure what to make of the team-up. The Texas-raised artist is quirky but a collaboration with Crocs could have been career suicide. Turns out that the decision was novel enough for his fans to fully get behind it, rocking their clogs proudly and selling out the first pair in a matter of minutes. Now that his latest design with the company is out now, we're expecting them to be out of stock very soon but, if you've been fiending for some brand new kicks to rock by the pool, at home, or to the grocery store, these are for you.

Why buy rare Jordans or Yeezys when you can cop a pair of Post Malone-designed Crocs? Am I right or am I right? Launching on the official Crocs website this morning, Malone's black-and-blue iteration of the clog is now for sale. The adjustable velcro strap adds peak style points to the already gorgeous silhouette and the $60 price point ensures that everybody can get swaggy for the summer.

Are you feeling these or can you not get down with the movement?