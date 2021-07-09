Post Malone Shares NASCAR Inspired Visual For "Motley Crew"

It's said that this latest release is the lead single from Post Malone's forthcoming album, and it's a far cry from his 2019 project Hollywood's Bleeding. On his last record, Malone's approach was more rock-centered, but this time around, we find the hitmaker returning to the Hip Hop arena. On Friday (July 9), Malone shared "Motley Crew," a single that arrived with a star-studded music video.

The visual was directed by Cole Bennett and takes place on a race track where Malone gets behind the wheel. NASCAR drivers Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace make appearances, as do other celebrities like Tommy Lee, Ty Dolla $ign, and even Big Sean. Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding earned him a No. 1 spot on music's most coveted charts and it looks as if he's ready to make a triumphant return.

Stream "Motley Crew" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

What you gon' do? I'ma pull up with the crew

When I'm off the juice, I like to hang out the roof

I'm rockin' jewels, I like when the diamonds, they move

I just go through, I do not wait in a queue

Baby, baby, pick it, Brady, Brady

AP navy, navy, chain like two Mercedes