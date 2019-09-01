It was only Friday when we got our last glimpse at Post Malone’s next project, Hollywood's Bleeding. Malone shared a single for the album titled, “Circles”. Now, only five days away from its release, Malone is building up the hype for new music yet again.

This time around, we’re not getting an official single; however, through Malone’s Instagram page, we are getting a small glimpse at another track off the album. This snippet is just an instrumental, but at the bottom of the post, you’ll notice it’s listed as track one. It’s easy to surmise that, as an opener for the album, this snippet gives a pretty good idea of what style the artist will taking with the rest of Hollywood's Bleeding.

With “Circles,” Malone clearly leans towards a more radio-friendly, pop-influenced direction, which left fans with mixed reactions. Some were fond of the style, with one commenter on HNHH writing “Outta his comfort zone, he held his own,” while others were more critical, “Meghan Trainor raps more than this n***a...smh,” another added. On the other hand, with this snippet, Malone seems to be in a more subtle, darker place. We’ll have to wait until this Friday, September 6th, to be sure, but this could be some of Post Malone’s best work yet.