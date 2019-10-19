21 Savage celebrated his 27th birthday last night in Atlanta. The rapper threw a Hot Boys/early 2000s themed party in his hometown which drew in some of his celebrity friends. Among those in attendance was 21 Savage's "rockstar" collaborator, Post Malone. The two have collaborated and made a few hits since the release of the song and also hit the road together in 2018. That being said, they've definitely got to the money together. Post Malone decided to bless 21 Savage with some bling-bling for the rapper's 27th birthday. 21 Savage's manager MegaMeezy hit the 'Gram with a clip of the "Wow" artist unveiling the new Rolex to 21 Savage as a birthday gift.

Post Malone is currently on tour in support of his latest project, Hollywood's Bleeding. The "Runaway" tour, which also features Swae Lee, kicked off in September in Tacoma before concluding in Inglewood, CA with back-to-back nights at The Forum on November 20th and 21st. The show's have been successful so far, reaffirming Posty's status as a superstar in his own right. I mean, not many people can sell-out Madison Square Garden but Posty sure did.

As for 21 Savage, he dropped off i am > i was in late December but it appears as though he might be following it up with the sequel to his 2016 breakout project Savage Mode with Metro Boomin. Keep your eyes peeled for that.