Post Malone just wrapped up two back-to-back sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden, a moment that should very well be celebrated by any artist. Page Six reports that the Hollywood's Bleeding musician did have a time after his last show when he partied at a downtown joint on Murray Street and played a game of “strip beer pong."



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Apparently “undergarments were soon flying” everywhere when Post and his entourage challenged a group of women at the adult entertainment club, FlashDancers. “He had $50,000 in singles he was throwing out,” a source told the publication. “Everyone was saying he’s the nicest celebrity who has ever been in.” Rich The Kid, Quincy, Dre London and Post's touring partner Tyla Yaweh all joined in on the party as well.

In other Post news and accomplishments, his latest album received a Platinum plaque certified by the RIAA. "I don't want to think of it as business -- business is on the back end," Post said of his album, detailing his thoughts during the process. "I think music, at the end of the day, has nothing to do with fucking business. Music has to do with people."

