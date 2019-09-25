Post Malone has one of the most lovable personalities in the entire music industry. It's difficult to find something about this guy that isn't absolutely charming. From his face tattoos to his goofy smile, funky shirts, and general attitude, the Texas-raised superstar is simply a gift. In his music, he's established himself as an absolute hitmaker, coming up with melodies in his sleep and often witnessing them reach the top of the sales charts. His most recent album Hollywood's Bleeding is fresh in our memories and right now, he's enjoying that post-project bliss as he performs the tracks in their early stages. After spending years with his manager Dre London, the two have struck up an unbreakable bond, going everywhere together and truly growing as a duo. Posty knows his man like the back of his hand too, which he proved by imitating Dre's signature photo pose on their private jet.

Dre London shared a photo and video gallery on social media this week, displaying just how much love he and his client have for one another. "Posty always making fun of that Dre pose," wrote the manager. In the clip, Post sits on a private jet, taking drags of his cigarette and mimicking Dre's "shhh" pose with a finger over his mouth. After trying it out a few times, Malone realizes that he's got it perfectly, flipping over his sunglasses for added humor.

Watch the funny video below and keep an eye on Dre's pages for all the latest news on Post Malone.