Post Malone sat down with Beats 1's Zane Lowe on Friday to speak about his new album, Hollywood’s Bleeding. While plenty of thought-provoking discussions occurred, perhaps the most interesting moment came around the twenty-eight-minute mark. Here, the rapper’s relationship with Mac Miller is brought up and Malone reveals that the two actually had planned on releasing a collaborative album. First, Malone opens up about initially interacting with Miller saying, "Mac was the first one that tweeted me. It's so weird because I listened to him since the beginning, I was like, 'Yeah, awesome. This guy's cool as shit.' Then to be able to meet him and become friends with him was just like, 'I look up to you, and now we're sitting here playing beer pong.'”

"We were going to make an album," Malone goes on to confirm. "We were sitting there playing beer pong and we were like, 'Let's make a fucking album.' Then we were coming up with names and then it's so weird too. Because it was like a day, two days after he died. We were at an Airbnb in L.A. and all of a sudden the TV turns on, and on the TV and it wouldn't stop. We tried disconnecting it and all this. Then we turned it off and then it came back on and I was just like, 'This is weird. It gives me chills.' I don't know. What an incredible, honestly, what a genuine human being,” he ends.

Malone goes on to discuss many more interesting topics. Check out the full interview below.