Oh boy, the tea was hot this morning. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams announced her engagement to Simon Guobadia on Monday-- the estranged husband of her co-star Falynn Guobadia. She has only been dating Simon for about a month but already, she believes that she's found the perfect man.

Given how sudden this all sounds, it's caused quite a stir on social media. Porsha clarified, "Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them." Falynn was previously introduced to viewers of the show as a friend of Porsha's, but the 39-year-old denies being close with her. "Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled," she said. "Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives."

Porsha debuted her engagement ring in a new picture, which has already been drawing comparisons to Falynn's ring from Simon. The two rings look pretty similar and an online discourse kicked off over whether Simon popped the question with the same ring. Porsha has stepped in to confirm that he did not.

"That's the same ring his ex wife has," commented a fan on her Twitter. "That's a lie," responded Porsha.

Porsha and Simon may be wed in a televised ceremony, as Porsha has already teased the possibility of a destination wedding for Bravo. What do you think about all this?