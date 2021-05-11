Even people who aren't fans of reality television have kept this story as a trending topic. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams has lived her life out loud since joining the Bravo cast back in 2012, and since that time, she's found her name engrossed in several controversies. Within the last two seasons of the show, viewers saw her developing a relationship with businessman Dennis McKinley, then the pair got engaged and revealed they were expecting a child together, but soon, their relationship ended after McKinley admitted to cheating.

Porsha has kept her love life on the low and instead has shone a light on her activism, primarily her work on behalf of Breonna Taylor's case. She was arrested last year during a protest, and while that seemed like a scandal to her fans, her Monday (May 10) revelation took social media by storm.

There have been rumors about Real Housewives of Atlanta newcomer Falynn Guobadia's marriage to Simon Guobadia, and some speculated that Porsha was dating her friend's ex-husband. On Instagram, Porsha uploaded a photo of herself with Simon, and in the caption, she detailed their romance.

"Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love," wrote Porsha. "I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most." She added that Simon filed for divorce from his "previous marriage" in January and it's rumored that it was finalized in March.

Porsha was how Falynn was introduced to the show, as a friend. The two had scenes where Falynn welcomed Porsha into her home, met Simon, and the ladies even took a dip in the pool. However, in her post, Porsha denies that there was a friendship. "Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives."

Tamar Braxton, Teairra Marie, Nene Leakes, and thousands of others sent Porsha and Simon well wishes. The reality star added that her ex-fiancé and her new love Simon are committed to keeping the peace. Falynn has yet to publicly comment, but everyone from the Pop to Rap to the entertainment industry as a whole has kept this story at the top of trends since Porsha's announcement was made.

Later, Simon revealed in a lengthy post that he has proposed to Porsha and they're preparing for their happily ever after following a one-month courtship. He previously insinuated that his marriage to Falynn ended because she was unfaithful. The big debate is: What would you do if you were Falynn? And could you date your friend's ex-husband? Check out posts and reactions below.