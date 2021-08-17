Popp Hunna has responded to fans' concerns after uploading an alarming post referencing self-harm. In a new post on his Instagram story, Monday, Hunna says he's doing better.

“I miss y’all I’m doing better,” he wrote over a black screen. “Talk to y’all soon I love u ok bye see.”

Hunna's alarming post, uploaded earlier this month, saw him admitting that he felt he had "no purpose."

“20 years old wit no purpose in life,” he wrote on August 2. “Allah call me home. I’m ready. I gave it my all.”

He then went on Instagram live where he spoke about his strained relationship with his father: "My dad was like, ‘I wish you weren’t even alive,'" he said in the session. He also put a belt around his neck later on while fans addressed their concerns in the comments.

The next day, his management released their statement explaining the situation.

“In regards to yesterday’s live we are asking for prayers and positivity right now for Pop Hunna,” the statement read. “If you have someone you love and care for who is dealing with suicidal thoughts don’t overlook it get them help immediately!!! MGMT.”

Check out Hunna's new update below.

