Popcaan Brings Romance To The Dancefloor On "Promise"

Jamaican dancehall legend Popcaan has continuously delivered jams for the masses, and today is no different. With the official release of his OVO Sounds debut album Vanquish, Popcaan's pledged to set the year ablaze with ten new vibes. While there's plenty to take away from this one, something about "Promise" stands out as an immediate highlight; for one, it's notably seeped in romance, the perfect soundtrack for dancefloor courtship. The production is confident yet intimate, with Popcaan piling on praise befitting of a keeper.

It's no surprise that his vocals are in fine form, dexterously riding the beat -- implementing both melodies and flows as he spits game. Rest assured that any lady joining Popcaan on the dancefloor will be subject to an influx of compliments. The simplicity of "Promise" is part of its appeal, a breezy and no strings attached rhythm picked from a project lined with drops of similar quality. Check it out now, and keep an eye out for even more music from Popcaan in 2020.