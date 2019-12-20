Popcaan's "Vanquish" Serves As His OVO Sound Debut

Jamaican dancehall legend Popcaan signed to Drake's OVO Sound imprint last year but he has yet to make his debut on the label. Providing some international flavor to the existing roster of talent, the recording artist has just come through with one of the best drops of the week, releasing Vanquish with ten brand new records.

In a press release, the icon warned fans that the true fire is coming next year. This is just a warm-up. "This project is a Christmas present for all my fans, especially the ones who will be turning out and supporting me at the ‘Unruly Fest’ the day after the release," said Popcaan. "Next year will come the real album, but for now let’s enjoy Vanquish together."

New music from Popcaan is always welcome. Vanquish follows up the release of last year's Forever. Listen to the new sounds below and let us know which vibe you're feeling the most.

Tracklist:

1. Numbers Don't Lie

2. Love You

3. Jah Is For Me

4. Promise

5. Gimmi Love

6. One Ting Alone

7. Can't Wait

8. Father God ah Lead

9. Happy and Wealthy

10. Elevate