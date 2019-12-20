mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Popcaan's "Vanquish" Serves As His OVO Sound Debut

Alex Zidel
December 20, 2019 10:31
224 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Vanquish
Popcaan

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Popcaan brings the dancehall vibes with a new project.


Jamaican dancehall legend Popcaan signed to Drake's OVO Sound imprint last year but he has yet to make his debut on the label. Providing some international flavor to the existing roster of talent, the recording artist has just come through with one of the best drops of the week, releasing Vanquish with ten brand new records.

In a press release, the icon warned fans that the true fire is coming next year. This is just a warm-up. "This project is a Christmas present for all my fans, especially the ones who will be turning out and supporting me at the ‘Unruly Fest’ the day after the release," said Popcaan. "Next year will come the real album, but for now let’s enjoy Vanquish together."

New music from Popcaan is always welcome. Vanquish follows up the release of last year's Forever. Listen to the new sounds below and let us know which vibe you're feeling the most.

Tracklist:

1. Numbers Don't Lie
2. Love You
3. Jah Is For Me
4. Promise
5. Gimmi Love
6. One Ting Alone
7. Can't Wait
8. Father God ah Lead
9. Happy and Wealthy
10. Elevate

Popcaan ovo sound vanquish jamaica dancehall new album
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Popcaan's "Vanquish" Serves As His OVO Sound Debut
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject