Pooh Shiesty came into 2021 as one of the hottest new rappers in the game. As the leading star of the new 1017 roster and the success of "Back In Blood," the Memphis rapper earned the hype that he was riding off of. Then he dropped Shiesty Season which debuted at #4 of the Billboard 200 with 62K units moved in its first week.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Unfortunately, the rapper's legal troubles resulted in his incarceration just as the summer hit. The rapper turned himself in over his alleged connection to a shooting in Miami. While he hasn't been able to witness the love he's received in the streets and at award shows, he shared a message on Monday to his fans just ahead of the BET Hip-Hop Awards.

"Live from the cell, mane. Go tune into the mothafuckin' BET Awards. We got big nominations," he said, referring to nods for Song Of The Year, Best New Hip-Hop Artist, Best Collaboration, and Best Featured Verse for Lil Durk's 16 on "Back In Blood."

"Shout out to Meek Mill, mane. Real n***a," he added, referencing Meek's call for his freedom.

The latest message from Pooh Shiesty arrives shortly after we chopped it up with BIG30 who offered an update on his collaborator.

"Man, he good in that hoe. He good. He ain't missing sh*t but his freedom. He good in that hoe. I’m telling you, he’s coming right back. It’s just a lil’ setback. He ain't letting it break ‘em. He is there sobering up, getting big and healthy. He good. He ain't missing sh*t but us," he told us for our Rise & Grind series.

Check out Pooh Shiesty's message below.