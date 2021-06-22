Pooh Shiesty was recently honored as a member of XXL Magazine's 2021 Freshman class. Unfortunately for the rapper, his recent legal troubles forced him to celebrate the accomplishment from behind bars. We previously reported that the Memphis rapper was arrested earlier this month for allegedly shooting a security guard outside of King of Diamonds nightclub in Miami.

He was subsequently charged with aggravated battery and was initially granted a $10k bond, although it was revoked due to another shooting he was allegedly involved in back in October of 2020. The King of Diamonds security guard Frivin Dor later recanted his statement but, despite this, Pooh Shiesty will remain behind bars until his preliminary hearing on July 22nd. In the meantime, the "Back in Blood" rapper is opening up his prison mailbox for some fan mail.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Taking to Instagram on Monday (June 22) to share the address in his story over a green-screen, the address read "Lontrell Williams #210138765 k82 Turner Guilford Night Correctional Center 7000 NW 41st St Miami, FL 33166," using his government name.

"I’ma start getting his care package ready tomorrow," joked one fan on social media. Another added, "Lemme make sure my boo got some oatmeal cream pies," joked another. Another added, "Bye, should've wrote me when I wrote you in ya dms, tables turn, huh."

While some fans took the opportunity to joke, it's likely Pooh will definitely receive a healthy amount of kind words and care packages from fans nonetheless.

Let us know down in the comments if you're planning on sending the 1017 signee any items.