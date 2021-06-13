Fresh off of the release of his new album, Hall of Fame, Polo G performed his hit song, "RAPSTAR," live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Friday night. Polo was accompanied by a live band as well as viral ukulele player Einer Bankz for the performance.

Polo's new album is expected to have a tremendous first week for album sales. Hall of Fame is projected to move 165K-175K units in its first week, 4K to 7K of those will come in the form of pure album sales.



Brad Barket / Getty Images

Saturday, Polo was arrested and hit with several charges for battery against a police officer, resisting arrest with violence, and criminal mischief. Jail records show that the rapper is being held on a $19,500 bond.

"The Miami Police Department is aware of the incident involving Mr. Taurus Bartlett, also known as Polo G, and another male juvenile. We will provide updates as they become available," the Miami Police Department tweeted, Saturday.

Polo's mother, Stacia Mac, was the first to break the news of his arrest.

"They have Polo G. They have TBaby and I am not having it. My children will not be a casualty. I have raised my children right. They are respectful people and we are celebrating the success and this is how it ends? Not on my watch. Not on my watch and not today," she said in a video on her Instagram.

Check out Polo's Tonight Show performance below.

