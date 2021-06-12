Polo G recently unleashed his third studio album Hall of Fame. Complete with features from Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Roddy Ricch, Pop Smoke, Lil Durk, Rod Wave, and more, its only right for an equally iconic album to have an equally iconic release party. Following the party, his mother took to Instagram Live to reveal nearly 20 officers had pulled over the rapper and arrested him.

He was booked on five different charges, and both his sister and girlfriend were also detained. Before things went left, however, the Chicago rapper's release party was a star-studded event. Of the iconic activities that took place, among the most captivating was when his mother surprised her son with racks of cash.



Noel Vasquez/Getty Images for Hennessey

Gripping a yellow Fendi shopping bag, the momager began her speech, "I am blessed, that you chose me, your mother to be your manager...so I wanna show you a little appreciation. You always kept it 100 with me."

"So she gon' keep it 100 with you," finished someone else. He then opened the Fendi bookbag filled with wads of cash, mouth agape as he observed the money.

The crowd cheered as they watched him take out the cash. "Aye, close your mouth," someone off-camera reminded the "For the Love of New York" artist.

As mentioned before, Polo's celebration ended in tragedy when Miami PD booked him on five different charges including battery against a police officer, resisting arrest with violence, and criminal mischief. Records indicate he's currently being held on a $19,500 bond.

"The Miami Police Department is aware of the incident involving Mr. Taurus Bartlett, also known as Polo G, and another male juvenile. We will provide updates as they become available," police tweeted following the flood of backlash they received on social media for the arrest.

Of course, we'll keep you updated on subsequent developments in the case.