Polo G is definitely getting his New Year started correct. The Chicago native revealed on Instagram that, at 21-years old, he's officially a home owner. This is just the icing on the cake for an already-pretty phenomenal year-- Polo was just crowned among the Forbes' list 30 Under 30 list, so we know it's real. The list ranks him alongside fellow rappers Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Doja Cat, Brent Faiyaz, Saweetie, London On Da Track, and others, as artists who will "propel" the music industry forward.

And if we needed any further confirmation that Polo G is clearly capable of putting a down payment on his new digs, then we need simply to scan his twitter, where he revealed his current feature price-- a cool $85,000, up from his original $200-a-feature rate. The grind is real.

Polo didn't give us a proper tour of what is sure to be his mansion-sized home, but he did give us a good caption to affirm all his hard work, while confirming he's no longer an Air BnB'er:

@ 21yrs old I’m officially A HOME OWNER afta spending hundreds of thousands of dollars paying rent & stayin in bnbs I ain’t gatta answer to no bitch ass land lord no more this literally one of the biggest accomplishments I Eva made in life I’m tryna just soak this shit in fr imma prolly update y’all wit a few pictures once I deck this bitch out but yea man Capalot Estates Lol Young Boss Shit"

In the first image of his IG post, we see the rapper showing off his cash, but if you swipe to the next video, you'll get to see Polo throwing said stack of cash off the balcony of the new home.

Check it out below. Congrats to Polo G on his money moves!

