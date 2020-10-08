Polo G is a rapper of many merits, and confidence is one of them. Lest we forget, the young artist recently declared himself to be The GOAT, a bold claim considering how brief his career has been thus far. Still, his moxie deserves to be admired, and to his credit he has been delivering quality music on a consistent basis. It's easy to understand why his presence has been in high demand of late, to the point where Polo has confirmed that his prices are indeed going up.

Larry French/Getty Images

"I’m a business man befo anything," he states on Twitter, before opening the doors to potential business opportunities. "Features 85 Rackzz but the price keep goin up," he boasts, implying that the deal will not last much longer. To put things in further perspective, Polo shines a light on how things were at the onset of his career, when his name didn't carry the same weight as it does today. "I remember doin features fa 200$; Grind Neva Stop," he reminisces. At least one can say that the man knows his worth.

Polo G's impressive flex is reminiscent of one Lil Baby made back in June, when it became clear that My Turn had catapulted his superstardom to an insane degree. "At this point it’s safe to say I want 100k for a feature," he declared, though it's unclear as to whether or not that price point has since risen. Gathering the information at hand, it can be understood that should one want to collaborate with both Lil Baby and Polo G on the same track, it will cost at the bare minimum one-hundred-and-eighty-five-thousand dollars. And that's not even factoring in the producer fee allotted to whichever hitmaker inevitably makes the beat.