Feature rate
- MusicSoulja Boy Reveals His Unbelievable Feature And Show RatesSoulja Boy has lofty expectations. By Alexander Cole
- MusicSnoop Dogg Reveals His Rate For Feature VersesSnoop Dogg secures the bag with every verse and video. By Aron A.
- MusicMoneyBagg Yo Shares How Much His Feature Rate Has Gone UpMoneyBagg Yo shares just how much his feature rate has gone up in the last few years.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFivio Foreign Channels Nicki Minaj & Reveals His Feature RateFivio Foreign goes "monster" and reveals how much he's charging for a verse.By Alex Zidel
- Music21 Savage's Manager Reveals His Feature Price21 Savage's feature price has hit 6 figures.By Alex Zidel
- MusicPolo G Flexes How Much He's Charging For A FeatureFollowing the release of "The GOAT," Polo G shares an update on exactly how much it will cost to book him for a feature verse. By Mitch Findlay