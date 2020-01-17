Polo G & Lil Tjay Recreate Their Undeniable Chemistry On "First Place"

One of the hottest songs to have released last year is Polo G's hit record "Pop Out" with Lil Tjay. The song helped to boost both of their careers and, now, they're both striving in their respective lanes. The Chicago and New York rappers are back with another banger and they're hoping it has the same impact as their last one did. On a loaded release day, Polo G and Lil Tjay have joined forces once again for "First Place."

Alongside a video directed by Ryan Lynch, the DJ Ayo-produced single is the first new vibe for Polo G this year. Lil Tjay previously released "20/20" on New Year's Day. This has the potential to pick up both in the streets and on the charts. Listen to the new record below and let us know what you think. Keep an eye on both of these young up-and-comers as they're poised to both enjoy impressive campaigns in the new year.

Quotable Lyrics:

Promised Maxine I was gon' shine

Got my bands up, copped the X7

On the highway and that hoe flying

Money, power, fame make a hoe blind