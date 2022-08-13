Polo G’s unlucky legal streak is continuing, and this time around, G Herbo’s name is being dragged along with the 23-year-old’s.

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that the Chicago natives were both named in a lawsuit from NoNaNi Entertainment head, Charles Potter, accusing them of double booking shows in other cities back in November of 2021, and ultimately choosing to perform at them instead of the Florida festival they promised to appear at.

Potter has alleged that he has contracts which reveal the “Distraction” artist collected about $143K in deposits while G Herbo was holding around $43K. NoNaNi reportedly also dished out another $200K to cover venue costs, a soundstage, lighting, advertising, promotion, and the fees of several big-name hosts, such as Gillie Da Kid and Wallo from Million Dollaz Worth of Game.

At the time of the event’s cancellation, the company’s official Instagram page issued a statement reading, “Apologies to all ticket holders but the Polo G & G Herbo Hoopz & Hip Hop event has been cancelled due to circumstances out of NoNaNi Ent’s control. We apologize for the inconvenience. Tickets are 100% refundable at Ticketmaster’s and Eventbrite.”





According to the legal documents, “Hoopz & Hip-Hop” was due to take place on November 27th at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Polo G is said to have booked and promoted a completely unaffiliated event in Tampa around the same time, while Herbo booked a show in Atlanta on the very same day.

It’s been noted that neither rapper promoted the NoNaNi event on social media as promised in their contracts, causing even more anger on the company’s part.

