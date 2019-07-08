mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Polo G and G Herbo Join Clever On "All In" Track

Milca P.
July 08, 2019 04:00
78 Views
10
1
CoverCover

All In
Clever Feat. Polo G & G Herbo

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Listen to Clever's latest.


Around mid-June, Clever teased his new collab with Polo G and G Herbo via a snippet for the trio's "All In" track and now the Alabama native has returned with the full recording for fans' listening pleasure.

The new track is an introspective piece that finds all three mean reflecting on the realities of their past lives, declaring: "Took a loss, took a life, we was all in/Put our life on the line, we was all in/Took some losses but we ballin'."

The track comes attached to a music video shot by Steve Cannon and directed by Laka Entertainment and precedes the arrival of Clever's forthcoming BLEEDING album. Get into the tack down below.

Quotable Lyrics

Standin' in these streets so long, so much anxiety I felt
I gave you all of me, how I'm supposed to love somebody else?
She just want likes on the 'Gram and new designer off the shelf
Lord, it's so many questions, why I got the hand that I was dealt?

-Polo G

Clever Polo G G Herbo new music Songs new song all in Music
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Polo G and G Herbo Join Clever On "All In" Track
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject