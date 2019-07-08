Polo G and G Herbo Join Clever On "All In" Track

Around mid-June, Clever teased his new collab with Polo G and G Herbo via a snippet for the trio's "All In" track and now the Alabama native has returned with the full recording for fans' listening pleasure.

The new track is an introspective piece that finds all three mean reflecting on the realities of their past lives, declaring: "Took a loss, took a life, we was all in/Put our life on the line, we was all in/Took some losses but we ballin'."

The track comes attached to a music video shot by Steve Cannon and directed by Laka Entertainment and precedes the arrival of Clever's forthcoming BLEEDING album. Get into the tack down below.

Quotable Lyrics

Standin' in these streets so long, so much anxiety I felt

I gave you all of me, how I'm supposed to love somebody else?

She just want likes on the 'Gram and new designer off the shelf

Lord, it's so many questions, why I got the hand that I was dealt?

-Polo G